Priyanka Chopra Jonas hits it out of the park as she golfs 'in between shots' while in Germany; WATCH

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of how good she is at golf as she shared a video. Check it out below.

is indulging in a variety of activities as she makes the most of her time in Germany. From taking a walk in the woods to strolling with her dog Diana on the streets, Priyanka is soaking in the best the country has to offer. On Monday, she took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of how good she is at golf as she shared a video. The actress can be seen wearing an all-black outfit and solid white shoes.

Not just that, Priyanka made sure her hair was all tied up in a neat top knot as she took stance to take her hit. In the video, the Desi Girl can be seen aiming high as she hits the golf ball and it goes flying straight out where it becomes almost invisible after a moment. Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned it, "In between ‘shots’ #PracticeMakesPerfect."

Priyanka's caption hinted that she is in Germany for a film shoot. And as per latest reports suggest, the film could very well be Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. While details are strictly under wraps, Priyanka is spending some quality time with herself as well. Just a few days ago, she shared a photo of herself all bundled up with dog Diana as they took a stroll on the streets of Germany. The actress posed against a graffiti wall and revealed later that her outfit was actually stolen from husband Nick Jonas.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest posts below:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra QUIPS she's happy to 'still like' Nick Jonas post spending so much time together on quarantine

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×