Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ inspiring post amid COVID 19 is appreciated by Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora & others

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share an inspiring message for everyone amidst Coronavirus lockdown. PeeCee’s post left Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan and others cheering for her.

COVID 19 or Coronavirus pandemic has left the world extremely scared as there is no cure for it and neither a vaccine. The celebs are doing their bit in raising awareness and asking people to stay at home and speaking of this, on Saturday, Priyanka shared an inspiring message amidst the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The global star has been doing her bit by raising awareness via her Instagram handle and recently even organised a session with WHO’s doctors to clear myths about COVID 19.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a note that read, “ ‘Everyone is a bit scared,’” said the horse. But we’re less scared together.” Reading the message Priyanka shared, several fans took to the comments section and lauded PeeCee’s post. Even Bollywood celebs like , , Sussanne Khan left a heart emoji in the comments to express their liking for Priyanka’s inspiring note amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Priyanka along with hubby Nick Jonas is home quarantining amidst the COVID 19 outbreak in the US.

The Sky Is Pink actor has been urging people to stay at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak. PeeCee was even nominated by the WHO director to take the Safe Hands Challenge. She shared a video a few days back where she took the challenge and also crooned a special song composed by Nick Jonas to promote washing of hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in a Netflix film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and a prime video series titled Citadel that co-stars Hollywood star Richard Madden and is helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers.

Check out Priyanka’s post and reactions:

