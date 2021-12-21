Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I've been told 'Yeh thodi na kar payegi' but I kept doing my work

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is that name who is famous not only in Bollywood but also in the Hollywood industry now. The actress who started her career in 2003 has come a long way today. PeeCee is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Matrix 4. In a recent interview with ETimes Priyanka opened up about her professional life, how she performs better when under pressure but does not take the stress from other people's expectations. She also revealed that the actress was always told that she wouldn’t be able to do it.

Talking about taking pressure in life, Priyanka Chopra revealed, "I do put pressure on myself. When I put pressure on myself I perform better, I take decisions and work well under pressure. But I don't take pressure from other people's expectations. I never have because I would never be able to survive if I was listening to what everybody thought. I have always been told that 'Yeh thodi na kar payegi' and 'you won't be able to do it'. I have always heard that but I just keep walking forward and keep doing my work."

Talking about her struggles in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra said, "I had to, as a new actor, introduce myself working towards being able to get roles like this and playing leading parts.” She further added, "It's taken a while because I think it is required to educate this side of the world that South Asian talents can be mainstream but I feel very proud to be able to do that now and I always as an artiste try to better myself in everything I do."

