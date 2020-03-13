Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Salman Khan & others, roots for 'Namaste' to greet people amidst Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "It’s all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!."

Coronavirus scare has taken over the entire world and with the spread of this disease, everyone is suggesting ways to stay safe and precautions to be taken to stay healthy. While there have been certain measures that the government and health ministries have taken in different countries, something that has caught our attention is B-town promoting the Indian traditional way of greeting people with a Namaste.

Amongst people who have taken to social media to urge people to take the step are the likes of , Anupam Kher, and others. And now, joining them is none other than Jonas. The actress took to social media to urge everyone to switch to Namaste and in fact, she shared a video of images of hers where she is posing with her hands folded, irrespective of the events being held in India or anywhere else in the world. The actress wrote, "It’s all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!."

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently in Mumbai along with husband Nick Jonas and the duo sure had a fun time as they celebrated Holi in all glitz and glory. Photos and videos of the duo along with B-town stars and family are all over social media and they definitely have all of our attention with fans rooting for then.

