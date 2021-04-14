Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 10 Bollywood celebs who own luxurious holiday home abroad

Some of the Bollywood celebs are known to have splendid vacation homes in the foreign land which is all about luxury.

Bollywood celebs are someone who is often in the spotlight. From doing ads, movies, shows, to attending parties, fashion shows everything they do is under media glare. Needless to say, given the star status they enjoy, the celebs have the best of everything, be it the grand parties, star-studded event and some of the best vacations in the world as well. Of course, they are well earned as it is during these vacations that they get a chance to be themselves and enjoy the way they want.

And while the celebs tend to have the best of everything, the A-listers have got themselves some extravagant vacation homes not just in India but abroad in some of the swankiest cities of the world as well and they, undoubtedly, love spending time there. So, their uber cool and luxurious vacation homes give them an opportunity to enjoy their favourite sport, food and also try their hands on something more exciting. And today, we bring you a list of Bollywood celebs who own splendid holiday homes across the world. Take a look:

Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar owns a stunning bungalow on a popular beach in Mauritius. But this isn’t all. Akshay also owns a couple of apartments and bungalows in Toronto apart from owning a hill in Canada.

King Khan is a proud owner in central London which is worth 20 million pounds. Apart from this, he also owns a luxury holiday home in Dubai’s Jumeirah and this stunning property, which has a private beach and pool, costs Rs 17.84 crores.

Jonas

PeeCee owns a mansion in Montreal, which has a private pool. Besides, she and her husband Nick Jonas own a swanky mansion in Los Angeles which costs a whopping amount of USD 20 million.

The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star loves visiting Dubai – a city that is a hub of luxurious homes. Interestingly, Salman also owns a fancy and expensive apartment in Dubai in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa.

& Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Pataudi couple is fond of the Swiss Alps and frequently visit Switzerland. Saif and Kareena own a luxury chalet in Gstaad.

Abhishek Bachchan &

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan couple is a proud owner of a villa in Jumeirah which is a swanky property that costs between 15 million to 35 million Arab Emirates Dirham. Reportedly, this villa has landscaped gardens, a golf course, walk in closets and resort style swimming pool.

Amitabh Bachchan &

The power couple owns a lavish home in Paris which costs a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore.

and Raj Kundra

Raj and Shilpa own a swanky seven bedroom property in Surrey named Raj Mahal. Apart from this, they also have properties in Mayfair and Oxford Street in London along with an apartment in Dubai.

and Anand Ahuja

This adorable couple owns a cosy apartment in London’s Notting Hill and Sonam and Anand are enjoying their time there these days.

John Abraham

The Dhoom star owns a plus mansion in Los Angeles’ Bel Air, which is home to Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor admits she's missing India; Says new home's given her so much including ‘beautiful husband’ Anand

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×