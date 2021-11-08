Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Stars who opted out of a film right before the start of shoot

Casting for any particular character in any Bollywood film plays an important role. There have been many instances when the director’s first choice has rejected the film or things have not worked out between them hence the makers have to look for other options. But, do you know there have been such cases where the actors and makers both have agreed for a particular film yet after shooting or prepping for the film the actor opts out of it? Today we are going to list down 5 such names who have opted out of the film after giving a thumbs up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The happiness and excitement of fans knew no bounds when Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ name had come ahead to star opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. This collaboration would have marked her comeback in Bollywood after a long time. However, everyone was disappointed when the actress walked out due to her engagement and wedding with Nick Jonas. Chopra was replaced by Katrina Kaif and the film did wonder at the box office.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Remember Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine? Well, it is the same movie that Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead role in. If you are an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan then you would know that it was not Bebo but Aish who was Bhandarkar’s first choice but the director had to let her go when the team learned that Aish was four months pregnant. She was replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shraddha Kapoor

It was a shocker for fans when they woke up to the news of Parineeti Chopra replacing Shraddha Kapoor in ace shuttler Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Shraddha had already started prepping for the movie and in fact, makers had also revealed her first look. Despite all this, Shraddha had to walk out due to other commitments such as Street Dancer 3D, Saaho and now Chhichhore, the actress pulled out from the film after a mutual discussion and everyone’s consent.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena walked out of the film not once but twice. Not many know but she was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai but she called it off as she was insecure about being overshadowed by her co-star’s limelight. More than a decade later, Bebo did it again with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Just ten days before the shoot could start, Kareena stepped out with the reason of being uncomfortable with the no pregnancy clause in the contract.

Rekha

Remember the part played by Tabu in Fitoor? Well, that part was supposed to be originally played by Rekha. The diva had even shot for the most part of the film in Kashmir but suddenly the news of her opting out of the film came out. Her reason for opting out was stated as being unhappy with her look and character shaping up in the celluloid.

