Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds and thanks the nurses for their service on International Nurses Day; Take a look
Amid the Coronavirus crisis, it is the medical staff and especially the nurses who have been working day in and out to help those affected with COVID 19. On the occasion of International Nurses Day, celebs and stars came out in big numbers to express their gratitude to the nurses and thank them. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too expressed what she felt about the nurses and their selfless service with a note. The diva has been doing her bit amid the global pandemic to help people.
On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared an artwork to express her gratitude to the nurses. In the photo, we could see a nurse’s mural with a mask on her face. Amid the COVID 19 outbreak, nurses and medical staff have been putting in extra hours to help those who have been battling this virus. Many have not been home to families to not put them at risk. To thank all of them, celebs came forward and Priyanka was one of them.
Priyanka took to her Instagram story and wrote, “To all the nurses all over the world, Thank you so much for your service. Mural by @tristaneaton. #InternationalNursesDay.” She even added the ‘Thank You’ sticker on Instagram to her story. The diva has been doing her bit in helping amid the COVID 19 crisis. Be it partnering with the WHO to clear people’s doubts about the virus or spreading the word about the correct way to wash hands, Priyanka has been helping those in need in this hour. She even was a part of a fundraiser recently held where stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and others came together to help raise money to support those whose lives have been affected by COVID 19. Priyanka and Nick also pledged their support to several initiatives to help amid COVID 19 crisis.
Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ note on International Nurses Day:
