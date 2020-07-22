Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Marissa Wiegler, Hrithik Roshan as Erik Heller; Hanna feat Bollywood stars

We have re-imagined a few popular Bollywood stars as the main characters of the popular series Hanna. Here is a list of the celebs who we think will perfectly fit into the roles.

When we talk about some of the most amazing series that have been rolled out in the past few years, among the first names that come to our minds is Hanna. The American action drama created by David Farr has received a humongous response from the audience for all the obvious reasons. The series originally premiered from 2019 and has been constantly entertaining the viewers since then. For the unversed, the coming-of-age drama is also based on a movie of the same name.

Hanna created quite an uproar upon its release because of the intriguing plot and brilliant star cast. Each and every episode of the popular series is interesting and filled with some gut-wrenching scenes and power-packed dialogues. Featuring Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, John Kinnerman, and others in the lead roles, Hanna’s story revolves around the journey of an extraordinary young girl who embarks on a journey in the search for her own identity and to unveil certain truths.

There is no denying this fact that no one can replace the stellar star cast of the thrilling drama. However, we cannot help but imagine how some of our beloved Bollywood stars would have performed if they were to replace the show’s lead cast. We have re-imagined a few B-town stars including , Jonas, Alaya Furniturewala, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and as some of the pivotal characters in Hanna.

Here is Pinkvilla’s proposed cast from Bollywood for Hanna

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Marissa Wiegler

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas has played a somewhat familiar role in Quantico, we feel she is perfect to play Marissa Wiegler who happens to be a former CIA operative and is in charge of a special program. She later on allies with the little girl Hanna.

Hrithik Roshan as Eric Heller

Given that Hrithik Roshan has played similar roles in movies like Bang Bang and War, he will be apt to portray the role of Eric Heller who happens to be a former CIA operative. He falls in love with Hanna’s mother and later trains the little girl as his own daughter.

Alaya Furniturewala as Hanna

We have seen Alaya’s performance in Jawaani Jaaneman and although the movie couldn't create much magic at the box office, there is no denying this fact that the actress gave a stellar performance in it. We feel she will surely fit into Hanna’s shoes, a young girl with extraordinary abilities.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Dr. Roland Kunek

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played contrasting roles in his entire career span. The actor will also be a perfect fit for Dr. Roland Kunek’s role who happens to a scientist specialized in designing a regimen for a unique program featuring young agents.

Saif Ali Khan as John Carmichael

Just like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan has also experimented with various roles in movies. We feel he will be a perfect fit to play John Carmichael who happens to be CIA operative and is an instrumental part of the special program meant for young people like Hanna.

