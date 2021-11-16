Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'misses hubby' Nick Jonas, shares a cute throwback photo wearing his jacket

When it comes to celeb couple goals, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are always at the forefront. The duo is famous for their cute, lovey-dovey pictures and messages on Instagram that all their fans absolutely love. Today, Priyanka shared a gorgeous picture of hers wearing a radiant smile and Nick’s jacket. She fondly wrote about missing her hubby and forever ending up in his jackets.

In the story, Priyanka looks absolutely stunning in white ethnic piece with intricate detailing, a white sling, a gorgeous full-blow smile and of course, Nick’s comfortable black jacket. Feeling nostalgic, she wrote ‘When u end the night in your husbands jacket as always..missing my guy @nickjonas #throwback’ on the story. Currently, the actress is in London, promoting her forthcoming movie ‘Matrix 4’.

See the story here:

Recently, she shared a cute happy montage snippet of herself enjoying the fall season in London. Amidst her busy schedule in London, it is only fair that the actress is missing Nick, who is back in their home in LA.

On the professional front, apart from Matrix 4, we will get to see Priyanka in ‘Text For You’ which will also star other big names like Sam Heughan and Celine Dion; ‘Citadel’ opposite Richard Madden. And that is not all. She is also ready with ‘Jee Le Zara’, a road-trip movie directed by Farhan Akhtar. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will also be seen alongside her.

