Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns the demise of Shashikala: She leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema

Shashikala took her last breath on April 4, 2021. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle to pay tribute to the yesteryear actress.

Shashikala took her last breath on April 4, 2021 at the age of 88. The veteran actress passed away at her residence, although her family is set to confirm the news officially. Several Bollywood celebrity took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the yesteryear actress. To name a few, Farhan Akhtar, Padmini Kolhapure, and Adnan Sami paid tribute to the evergreen star by penning note for her on their social media.

Now, Jonas reminisced her time working with the legendary actress with a heartwarming message she posted on her Instagram handle. The White Tiger actress took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a wonderful note for the late star. Paying tribute to the evergreen actress, She penned, “An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... she leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her. Om Shanti #Shashikala ji”. Priyanka worked with the iconic actress in her last film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which also starred and .

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post for Shashikala:

Shashikala has worked in hundreds of Bollywood films and is known for her incredible performances in movies like Arti, Ayi Milan Ke Bela, Khubsoorat, Anupama, Badshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among many others. The actress was known for her ‘vamp’ roles and also starred in a few TV shows like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Apnapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari.

