Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Says ‘I’m stunned, Words cease to make sense’

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid her condolence on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. The superstar had, reportedly, committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. His death has left millions of his fans heartbroken. After all, the industry had lost a brilliant actor who was ruling the hearts not just with his brilliant acting chops but also his contagious smile. Ever since the news of his demise surfaced, several celebrities have paid their condolences on social media.

Jonas also took to micro blogging site Twitter and mourned the unfortunate demise of the Raabta star. She shared a beautiful picture of Sushant wherein he was seen spreading happiness with his contagious smile. In the caption, PeeCee said that she is shocked by the news of Sushant’s demise and feels that the actor is gone too soon. She wrote, “I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss” followed by a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is investigating the matter and has, reportedly, not found any suicide note from Sushant’s residence. “Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, we have not found any suspicious object,” DCP Abhishek Trimukhe had told ANI.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×