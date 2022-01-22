Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas blessed with first child via surrogacy; Actress says 'we are overjoyed'

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Jan 22, 2022 12:21 AM IST  |  12.3K
   
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas blessed with first child via surrogacy; Actress says 'we are overjoyed'
It’s indeed a beautiful year for power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as they embrace parenthood. Yes! You read that right! Priyanka took to her Instagram handle a few moments back to share the wonderful news with the world. The actress said that she and Nick are ‘overjoyed’ as they welcome their baby via surrogacy. 

Take a look: 

