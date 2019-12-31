Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas pose for a post concert photo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira & kids

Post fun videos of Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka

The final day of this decade and the year is almost here and will come to a close in a mere few hours. And now that the countdown has begun, and everyone is gearing up for the New Year celebrations, the much adorable couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are currently holidaying in the Bahamas along with their kids. Ayushmann shared videos on his social media where we can see his little kid having a good dance at Nick Jonas' concert along with Jonas.

Videos of all of them enjoying their time away in the Bahamas have been doing the rounds since earlier in the day, and now, we have gotten our hands on an adorable photo of all of them posing for the perfect click. Everyone has a huge smile on their faces and not to forget, the hairdo that Ayushmann has been sporting is yet another highlight of this trip. The ladies look stunning as usual and the men super cool and sorted.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana and others posing for the photo:

On the work front, Ayushmann has had one of the finest years and his time has come. The actor has given the biggest back to back hits, and these films have all been of diverse genres, high in content, and of course, been superhits.

