Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about dealing with body image issues: Learnt to accept my body

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her thoughts on whether body image issues affect her or not. The actress talks about it in detail.

Global icon Jonas has been helping in raising funds for the COVID 19 affected families and patients. She and her husband Nick Jonas are actively taking part in this and always share videos talking about the same. Apart from this, the actress has always been vocal about other issues like body image and even urged everyone to accept the way they look. The actress' motivational videos always go viral on the internet. Recently, in an interview, she said that with time she has learned to accept her body.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she admitted that constant body scrutiny does affect her. “I am growing older and naturally, my body will change. And it is with everyone. But I have accepted it and now okay with the way it is looking now.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas further said that body shape should never be an issue and one should be happy in what he or she is doing. There have been many such instances when the actresses were judged for being fat or not in shape. Actresses like Vidya Balan, , and many others have been trolled for this but they hit back at trolls saying that this should end.

To note, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have raised USD 1 million which they will use in deploying oxygen concentrators and vaccines for people in India. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Text For you opposite Sam Heughan. She has started working on her web series Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

Credits :Yahoo Life

