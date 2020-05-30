Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Which actress is the quarantine queen of selfies? COMMENT

Amid the lockdown, if there are two actresses who have been sharing stunning selfies with fans, they are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan. We’d like to know from you, who do you think is the quarantine queen of selfies? Tell us in the comments section.

It has been almost 3 months since everyone across the country has been staying at home due to the COVID 19 lockdown. Even across the world, many nations have been following a lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. During this time, if there are two female superstars who have been dropping stunning sun-kissed selfies on social media, they are Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Priyanka and Kareena both are at home, they keep their fans engaged via their social media handles amid lockdown.

Talking about Kareena, she made her official Instagram debut back in March 2020, and since then, has been sharing glimpses from her life. However, post the lockdown was announced in March-end, Kareena resorted to sharing all updates about what she is up to at home via Instagram. From spending time with her son to pampering herself with a homemade face pack, Kareena has been using her Instagram account to keep fans engaged. Her sun-kissed and no make up selfies are something that fans look forward to seeing on social media amid the lockdown.

Here are a few selfies of Kareena Kapoor Khan amid lockdown:

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas, has also been dropping selfies that have been lighting up the internet. From no makeup selfies to her dolled up looks to her ‘Zoom Meeting Lewk,’ PeeCee has been winning the social media game so far amid the lockdown. This morning, Priyanka dropped yet another dolled up selfie that left her fans in awe of her beauty. Even when the Baywatch star has shared no makeup selfies, fans have loved it. Many wanted to know how she keeps her skin flawless and have showered her with compliments.

Here’s a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ selfies from her home:

While Priyanka’s selfies have slowly moved towards a more adventurous side and also include one clicked with a mask on, Kareena has been sharing tidbits from home along with photos of herself with a face mask on. Both actresses have been treating fans with stunning photos amid the lockdown and their fans sure are loving it. However, now, we’d like to ask you, between Priyanka and Kareena, who do you think can be called the quarantine queen of selfies? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

