Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays a special tribute to Kobe Bryant with her Grammy 2020 look; See pic

Many Hollywood stars and even Bollywood stars have shared photos of the late 41-year-old basketball player and expressed their condolences about the demise of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

Today early morning the entire nation was disheartened to hear the news of retired legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna's death. They died in a fatal California helicopter crash with seven others on Sunday, January 26. Kobe Bryant had gone to attend a basketball game scheduled for noon Sunday. He was expected to coach the game while his daughter was expected to play. According to CNN, no one survived the crash, officials refused to identify the victims until all before next-of-kin are provided with the news.

Many Hollywood and Bollywood stars are in a state of shock to hear this news. Sharing photos of the late 41-year-old basketball player they have expressed their condolences about the demise of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Among all, Jonas has paid a tribute to the retired legendary NBA superstar by writing 24 on her nail while attending the Grammy 2020. Sharing a glimpse of the number on her nail, the actress wrote, "RIP Mamba" with a heart emoji. She shared another pic, in which we can see everyone at Grammys is paying a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Sharing the picture, PeeCee wrote, "Feeling his presence in his home."

Priyanka had expressed her condolences for the 41-year-old basketball player and his daughter by also writing, "Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba."

