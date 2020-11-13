Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to late actor Asif Basra; Says 'a terrible loss of a talented, versatile ar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter account to offer condolences to the family of the late actor Asif Basra.

Actress and producer Jonas took to her Twitter account to offer condolences to the family of the late actor Asif Basra. The news broke that the Bollywood actor passed away in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh. The news reports further go on to add that the actor died by suicide in his rented apartment located Dharmshala. The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote in her Twitter post, "RIP Asif Basra...A terrible loss of a talented, versatile artist. My deepest condolences to the family."

The news reports about the late actor Asif Basra state that he was found hanging by a dog chain in his rented home situated in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh. The actors and celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity took to their social media handles to express shock over the actor's sudden death. The filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote in his social media post, "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad." Furthermore, well known actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote in his tweet, "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!" Actor Emraan Hashmi wrote in his tweet, "Rip Asif bhai."

RIP Asif Basra..

A terrible loss of a talented, versatile artist. My deepest condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2020

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also took to his Twitter account to express his shock over the actor's death. The filmmaker wrote, "This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2 I can not believe this! Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra." The news reports state that the late 53 year old actor was suffering from depression.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

