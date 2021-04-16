Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a sweet birthday note for Lara Dutta; Says ‘You are so beautiful inside out’

On Lara Dutta’s 43rd birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas showered love on her with a special post.

Jonas is quite active on social media and she makes sure to keep fans intrigued with her social media activities. The actress is not just known for sharing her stunning selfies, adorable pics with her pets or posts about her upcoming projects, but she also makes sure to shower love on her loved ones, friends and co-stars on their big days. Keeping up with this trajectory, Priyanka took to her Instagram story to shower birthday love on Lara Dutta who had turned 43 today.

To note, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress had started her career with Lara in 2000 as the ladies had won Miss World and Miss Universe crown back then. This isn’t all. Both Priyanka and Lara had made their big Bollywood debut together with Raj Kanwar’s 2003 release Andaaz which featured in the lead. Showering love on Lara, the former beauty queen shared a beautiful pic of herself with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday @larabhupathi. You are sooo beautiful inside out.”

Checkout Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday wish for Lara Dutta here:

Meanwhile, talking about Lara, the actress, who has an impressive lineage of work, will be next seen in starrer Bell Bottom. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. The movie happens to be a spy thriller and also stars Vaani Kapoor and in the lead and is set in the backdrop of the 1980s. The movie was completed during the lockdown. The movie is expected to release in May this year.

