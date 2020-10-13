Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a sweet note for BFF Tamanna Dutt on her birthday: I miss celebrating with you

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a great bond with her best friend Tamanna Dutt and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post.

Jonas shares a great camaraderie with her longtime BFF Tamanna Dutt. The Sky is Pink actress is known to have immense love for her friends and one of them happens to be Dutt. Most of the time, PeeCee shares innumerable pictures and videos with the latter on social media, and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, today marks the birthday of Tamanna and Priyanka has already planned a beautiful surprise for her on social media.

The Quantico actress has shared a video that includes a compilation of her cherished memories with Dutt. One can see the two BFFs posing together for numerous pictures and indulging in fun banters at times. Priyanka has also penned a note for Tamanna Dutt that reads, “From being a roommate to my maid of honour.. we have been through so many ups and downs.. but always together. I miss celebrating you with you this year but pls know you are very loved. Happy birthday Tam!”

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently on cloud nine as she recently finished her memoir titled ‘Unfinished.’ The actress also shared a glimpse of the cover page of the same on social media sometime back. Well, there is no denying this fact that she must have mentioned Dutt too in her memoir. On the work front, the diva last featured in the movie The Sky is Pink that also marked her return to Bollywood. She has some interesting projects coming up as of now that include We Can Be Heroes and Matrix 4.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

