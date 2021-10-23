Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a sweet note for mommy Madhu Chopra with a beautiful pic: Will miss you mama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the actresses who wears her heart on the sleeve and doesn’t miss a chance to express her feelings for her closed ones. The diva, who is quite active on social media, often treats her fans with beautiful pics from her happy moments with her loved ones. Needless to say, each of her Instagram posts are a thing among the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Priyanka has taken the social media by a storm as she shared a love filled pic with her mother Madhu Chopra.

In the pic, Priyanka was seen making a pout as she held on to her mommy who as all smiles clicking the selfie. The pic was apparently clicked during Madhur’s recent visit to the US. While the Dil Dhadakne Do actress wore a white shirt, she had paired with a maroon coloured t-shirt. Priyanka completed it with a messy bun and had her make up game on point. On the other hand, Madhu had opted for a check top and was seen pampering her girl. In the caption, PeeCee wrote about how much she is missing her mother who has left from the US of late. “Will miss u mama. All these days of having u with me have ruined me! Come back soon!!” Priyanka wrote with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the Quantico actress, who is a known name in Hollywood, is currently gearing up for Matrix 4 along with Keanu Reeves.