Priyanka Chopra Jonas on playing the lead in Mary Kom: It was an honour but also a huge responsibility

Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Mary Kom was released in 2014. She has recently shared a post in connection with the same.

It has been six years since the release of the sports biopic Mary Kom that featured Jonas in the titular role. The actress earned praise for her spectacular performance in the movie. Recently, she penned a note on social media while recalling her experience while working for the Omung Kumar directorial. She also gave a glimpse of a few scenes from the movie along with the same. The diva begins by stating that playing the character was ‘surreal.’

Priyanka further writes, “The weight of telling the story of a living, national icon put a load on me that I hadn’t shouldered before. It was an honour but also a huge responsibility for me as an actor. She adds, “It required an extreme amount of training to not just get into the physical shape but to learn her particular style of boxing… she is left handed and I’m right. So I had to learn to box as a south paw which was a challenge. It’s an experience I will never forget.”

Check out her post below:

Just a day earlier, the actress also recalled three of the most amazing and complex characters that she played in her career. They were Kashibai from Bajirao Mastani, Susanna from 7 Khoon Maaf, and Jhilmil from Barfi. She also appreciated the respective directors of the movies in the same post. As of now, Priyanka Chopra is busy with her upcoming movie titled Text for You. Moreover, she is awaiting the release of The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Matrix 4 lined up in her kitty.

