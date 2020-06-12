  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas practised Kathak for 6 hours every day after Raju Khan reprimanded her during Andaz

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about being reprimanded for not knowing how to dance properly back when she made her debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Andaz. Here's something she revealed.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar co-starrer Andaz back in 2003. Helmed by Raj Kanwar, the movie happened after the actress won Miss World and well, it looks like things did not quite go very smoothly for her. In an interview earlier, Priyanka spoke about her experience and how she learned that knowledge about things is important and that always helps.

Priyanka spoke about being reprimanded by choreographer Raju Khan (Saroj Khan's son) for not getting the dance right despite having taken 40 takes. The shoot was a romantic song and was happening in South Africa, however, there came a point when he went on tel tell drop the mic and tell her that Just because she is Miss World, does she think she can be an actress too? She also told how she was asked to go learn how to dance first and then come back.

She then revealed how it was sheer luck that around the same time, Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna, went into labour and the shoot was then cut short and they returned to India. She then went on to learn Kathak and in fact, practised it for about six hours every day and then went back and understood how she now knows more than just dance. The actress has now come a long way from then and we sure know where does she get those dancing skills from now, don't we?

