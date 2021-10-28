Priyanka Chopra Jonas is proud of Nick Jonas for THIS reason as she shares their pic; Find Out

Priyanka Chopra is quite an active star on social media. She often posts pictures of her on her social media and makes her fans go crazy over her stunning looks and dreamy life. PeeCee also often posts beautiful pictures with hubby Nick Jonas and gives out major couple goals. Well, the actress has been travelling to be by her husband’s side as he wrapped up his musical tour in which he was performing with his brother’s. Taking to her Instagram Priyanka yet again posted a lovey-dovey picture with hubby to congratulate him for a successful tour. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with her hubby Nick Jonas. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen leaning her head on Nick Jonas’ shoulder and posing. She is pouting and winking at the same time. Nick looks cute as always in his red leather jacket over a black tee. Sharing this picture, Priyanka wrote, “So proud of you @nickjonas The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas.” Take a look:

Earlier during a chat in the inaugural episode of Victoria’s Secret Podcast, VS Voices Podcast, the actress has revealed how she manages to tour with musician husband Nick Jonas during his concerts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has admitted to having ‘slept like a baby’ amid touring with husband Nick Jonas for his Jonas Brothers concerts.

“I do love our tour bus,” Priyanka noted while revealing that she wasn’t sure if she would want to live on a vehicle but Nick convinced her to try it out. “My husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing,’” Chopra Jonas recalled while adding that as an actor, despite having an idea about living in a trailer, touring with her husband was when she enjoyed being on a road trip.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a sweet note for mommy Madhu Chopra with a beautiful pic: Will miss you mama​