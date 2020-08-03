  • facebook
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is proud of Sonu Sood for sending tractor to Andhra farmer amid COVID 19; See post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar.
We all know that ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, Sonu Sood has turned into the messiah of migrants as he has been tirelessly arranging for logistics to make sure that migrants and all the people who have been economically affected by the pandemic are looked after. While netizens have called him their real life hero, in the latest, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to shower praises on Sonu Sood as she talked about how Sonu Sood’s recent act of kindness when he sent a farmer and his family a brand new tractor has inspired her.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “After helping so many people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in India, actor @SonuSood recently sent a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh who didn’t have money to rent an ox to plough his field. Proud of all the amazing work you’re doing Sonu,” and soon after, this Happy New Year actor replied to PeeCee as he wrote, “Thank you so much Priyanka for all the encouraging words. Means a lot @priyankachopra”

Well it so happened that when Sonu Sood came across a video on Twitter wherein a farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district was seen ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders, the actor got emotional and on seeing the clip, Sonu Sood promised a pair of ox to the farmer, but later said the family deserved a tractor. “So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed.” Not just this, Sonu Sood helped a Hyderabad woman, who lost her job during the pandemic, with another job, and also, the Dabangg actor has taken it upon himself to  look after three orphan kid from Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show airs FIRST episode post lockdown: Netizens shower love, Sonu Sood leaves fans emotional

Credits :Twitter

