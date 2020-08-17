  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas REACTS to MS Dhoni’s retirement; Calls him ‘one of the greatest the world has ever seen’

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hailed his journey and legacy.
The cricket world witnessed one of the most shocking and heartbreaking news after India’s ace skipper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement this weekend. The cricket loves have been in a state of denial as Dhoni’s retirement has marked an end of an era. Not just the aam aadmi but several Bollywood celebrities have been emotional about this not so wanted development in the cricket world. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also got emotional about Dhoni’s retirement and penned a note for the legendary cricketer.

She shared a picture of the cricket legend in her Instagram story wearing the Indian jersey as he hit a shot on the cricket ground and recalled the iconic moment when Dhoni’s iconic six helped the Indian cricket team clinch the World Cup in 2011. Hailing his amazing legacy, Priyanka even called Dhoni as one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress wrote, “World Cup 2011 winning six. What an amazing legacy. Thank you Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the greatest the world has ever seen. #DhoniRetires.”

To recall, Dhoni had announced his retirement on August 15 and shared a beautiful video of her entire journey compiling the happy and sad moments. The video had the background music of the song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Shayar Hu’ which did fit Dhoni’s journey pretty well. Minutes after Dhoni’s retirement, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from the international cricket which served as another jolt to cricket lovers.

