Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls fond memories as she gives a glimpse of her first ever PICTURE with Nick Jonas

Jonas and Nick Jonas are currently considered one of the most popular couples of the entertainment industry. The two of them tied the knot in 2018 thereby sending their fans into a frenzy. PeeCee and Nick’s social media PDAs are equally adorable and one should definitely have a look at their timelines to get a proof for the same. Be it their cute banters or be it their candid selfies, the power couple is just way to adorable!

As we speak of this, Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse of her first ever picture with Nick Jonas that was clicked two years back. The actress looks stunning in a floral brown dress and also dons a blue cap. Nick, on the other hand, is seen wearing a grey hoodie and black leather jacket. Here’s what Priyanka says about the picture, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights...”

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ last release was the movie The Sky Is Pink which also marked her return to Bollywood after a long hiatus. It also features Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles and has been directed by Shonali Bose. As of now, Priyanka has two more movies lined up. She is currently under home quarantine in Los Angeles with Nick and the rest of her family members.

