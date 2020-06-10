Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers her father on his death anniversary; Says ‘We're connected by heartstrings’

On her father’s death anniversary, Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a heartfelt note on social media which will make you emotional.

Jonas has been a true blue daddy’s girl and the actress has proved it time and again. Not only has she got a tattoo for her father as ‘Daddy’s lil girl’, but PeeCee doesn’t leave a chance to express how much she loves him and how her life has been incomplete post his demise. In fact, the Bajirao Mastani actress often shares beautiful throwback pictures of her father cherishing the golden moments with him on social media. On his seventh death anniversary today, Priyanka once again remembered her father and penned a heartfelt post for him which left everyone in tears.

She posted a monochrome picture of her father Dr Ashok Chopra from his younger days and it was pure gold. In the caption, the Fashion star poured her heart out and wrote how she continues to miss her father every day and they will always be connected by heart come what may. “We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ emotional post for her father on his death anniversary:

For the unversed, Priyanka’s father breathed his last in 2013 in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was survived by his wife Madhu Chopra, son Siddharth Chopra and daughter Priyanka. To recall, Priyanka was heartbroken with her father’s demise. In fact, in one of her interviews in 2016, the actress stated, “His death has been a big blow. I still haven’t dealt with it. I don’t think I have accepted it. I feel like I’m travelling all over the world, and dad will be home when I return.”

