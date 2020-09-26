Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam: Your songs are a huge part of my childhood memories

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and paid a tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam. The legendary singer passed away on September 25.

Jonas joined Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, , Lata Mangeshkar, A R Rahman and many other stars to pay a tribute to the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The legendary playback singer passed away in Chennai on September 25 at the age of 74. He was admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Following his demise, Priyanka took to Instagram and penned a touching tribute to the renowned singer. Sharing a picture from one of his concerts, PeeCee said his songs were a huge part of her childhood.

"RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam sir. Your songs are a huge part of my childhood memories," she said. The actress also added that the singer's legacy will live on forever. "Your voice will always be heard and your legacy will live on forever," Priyanka said before she paid her condolences to SPB's family. "My deepest condolences to the family," her note concluded.

See Priyanka's tribute to SPB below:

SP Balasubrahmanyam's career spanned across five decades with the singer lending his voice for over 40,000 songs across 16 languages. In Bollywood, SPB has sung for numerous actors including Salman Khan. Sharing the news of his death, SPB's son SP Charan said in a statement "SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm," he told reporters yesterday, September 25. The singer's mortal remains will be taken to his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai and will be laid to rest today at 10:30 am, News18 reported.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice and memories will live with me forever says Rajinikanth; Mohanlal expresses shock

Share your comment ×