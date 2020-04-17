Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminds everyone about 'the light at the end of the tunnel' with a stunning photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a sunkissed photo on social media but with a message that we all want to hear. Check out the photo she shared right here.

The only thing the world needs right now is loads of positivity and while social media is not always a kind place to look at, it is in testing times like these that the power of unity comes into play, even on the internet. Everyone has been trying to send out good vibes and good wishes to everyone, praying for the well being of everyone, and most importantly, to put an end to the COVID 19 crisis soon. And today, Jonas has joined the internet in sending out positive vibes.

Priyanka has been constantly spreading awareness about the current scenario, urging people to stay home and stay safe, wash their hands enough, and similar such things. Today, as everyone is staying home and following the lockdown that has been imposed over multiple countries, PeeCee shared a sun-kissed photo, urging people to hang in there for all bad things do come to an end, sooner or later. PC wrote with the photo, "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world..." Priyanka is looking as gorgeous as ever in that blue outfit and that stunning lip colour of hers.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post right here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been a part of multiple initiatives to fight this crisis and she has constantly been making efforts to make things better for those in need. The latest thing she did is to provide education via distance learning, thereby making things a little easier for those in need.

