Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she & Nick Jonas donated to charities for COVID 19; Urges people to support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals it was important for her and Nick Jonas to donate to the organisations for COVID-19 and has asked everyone else to show their support as well.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown in India for 21 days. With shops, offices, entertainment industries among others being shut down, India's economy has been severely hit. The outbreak of Coronavirus has not only affected the country economically but financially as well. Due to the shops being shut, the daily wage earners are having a hard time. In order to help the daily wage earners, recently, PM Modi announced CARES Fund inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19.

While celebrities like , Kartik Aaryan, , Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, and others have donated to the relief fund to combat this difficult time, Jonas urges everyone to donate some amount as well. Revealing that she and Nick Jonas have already donated to the charities, she wrote, "So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it's $1. Together we can make a difference."

The desi girl has also shared the photos and links of the organisations where one can donate on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together as they stay indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple has resorted to self-isolation to play a part in curbing the Covid-19 spread. They recently shared a video explaining how their week 1 in quarantine had gone.

