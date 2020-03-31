Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she & Nick Jonas donated to charities for COVID 19; Urges people to support
While celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Sharma and others have donated to the relief fund to combat this difficult time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges everyone to donate some amount as well. Revealing that she and Nick Jonas have already donated to the charities, she wrote, "So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it's $1. Together we can make a difference."
The desi girl has also shared the photos and links of the organisations where one can donate on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together as they stay indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple has resorted to self-isolation to play a part in curbing the Covid-19 spread. They recently shared a video explaining how their week 1 in quarantine had gone.
Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post here:
The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PrimeMinisterCares. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. @nickjonas
