Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Sridevi is her 'beauty icon': She changed her looks and tried new things

In a recent chat, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked about her inspiration in terms of beauty and fashion. The global star revealed it to be the late actress Sridevi.

Actress Jonas has managed to win hearts across the globe with her talent as well as her style. Priyanka is a global icon when it comes to style and fashion and it is safe to say that she is an inspiration for millions of girls around the world. But, when it comes to her own inspiration and style icon, it seems that the actress is smitten by one of the legendary beauties of Indian cinema and she revealed it to be none other than late in a recent chat with InStyle Magazine.

While talking to the international magazine, Priyanka spoke candidly about her beauty icon. The Quantico star revealed why she considers Sridevi as her inspiration. Priyanka said that Sridevi had 'giant, gorgeous eyes' and also went to praise her acting. She called the late legend 'an expressive actor' in the chat and also revealed that she was very experimental with her looks in the movies that she did. Priyanka also shared that Sridevi used to try to change her looks with each of her movies.

Talking about the legendary actress, Priyanka said, "She was very experimental with her fashion and her beauty. She changed her looks and tried new things with all of her movies." This is not the first time that Priyanka has marvelled at Sridevi's style and beauty. Many times prior to this, the White Tiger star has expressed her admiration for the late legend.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in the UK for shooting of her project, Citadel with Richard Madden. She has been spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in London while working alongside. Besides this, she will be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. A few weeks back, Priyanka did an 'Ask PCJ' session on Twitter where she even revealed that she will be seen in a Bollywood film, next year.

