Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her job is not her ‘existence’ or ‘designation’: It’s not who I am

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai, and she hosted the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 27. The film festival is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai. On Sunday, at a masterclass session at the fest, Priyanka talked about how her job doesn’t completely consume her, and that there’s more to her life than just that.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her job is not her ‘existence’ or ‘designation’

At the masterclass session at the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a conversation with Bhumi Pednekar. Videos from the event have surfaced on social media, one of which shows Priyanka discussing how she separates her work life and personal life.

The Quantico actress, who has about 89.7 million followers on Instagram, said that being a public personality is tough, and can completely consume her. “My job is my job, it's not my existence, it's not my designation. It is not who I am,” she said.

Further adding that there’s more to her identity than just her job, she said, “Who I am, is a woman that goes home. Who I am is the person that is gonna see my mom right now." She also shared that she misses her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. "Who I am, is the person that's really missing my daughter and my husband. Who I am is that. When I go to work, it's my job," said PeeCee.

She further explained, “Because our jobs are tough. We're public people. It can consume you completely. You feel like agar Twitter pe aapke baare mein 1000 log bura bol rahe hain, toh aapki puri zindagi kharaab hai. (If 1000 people are criticizing you on Twitter, then you start feeling that your entire life is awful). It’s not true.” She added that social media is a boon and a bane and that as a public figure, one can get consumed by comments and public opinion on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

