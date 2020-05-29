Priyanka Chopra Jonas seeks justice for George Floyd with a hard hitting post; Says 'No one deserves to die'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a hard hitting post seeking justice for George Floyd who died as a result of police violence.

The shocking news about the death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officials has shaken the entire world. People are outraged about the same and have voiced their opinions against racial discrimination in the United States. Talking about Floyd, he was choked to death after a police official knelt down on his neck for several minutes. Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have raised their voice against the inhuman incident that happened a few days back.

has also joined the others in this cause by sharing a hard hitting note on social media a little while back. She writes, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to start at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. George, I am praying for your family.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

