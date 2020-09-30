Priyanka Chopra Jonas seeks justice for Hathras rape victim; Asks 'How many more Nirbhayas?'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the many celebs who have reacted strongly to the Hathras rape incident. Here's what she has to say about the same.

The Hathras incident has created nationwide outrage and left everyone in deep shock. What’s more saddening is that the young victim has passed away. She has attacked and gang-raped by a group of men on 14th September 2020. The girl sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Numerous netizens, Bollywood celebs, and other noted personalities have condemned the horrific incident and asked strict punishment to be given to the accused men who have been nabbed by the cops.

Jonas has also asked for justice of the Hathras rape victim in her Instagram post. She has penned a poem while talking about the entire matter. It reads this way, “The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop.” The actress further questions why the inhuman crime is happening frequently despite young girls and women crying. She also mentions in the poem that no one hears their screams.

Priyanka further writes, “Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years?” She ends the poem by seeking justice for the victim. Earlier, numerous other celebs from the entertainment industry have expressed their anger and condemned the horrific incident. Among those who have asked for justice are , , Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, and others.

Meanwhile, check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post on the incident below:

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases her memoir 'Unfinished' with a childhood photo and her Miss World 2000 win

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×