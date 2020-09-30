  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seeks justice for Hathras rape victim; Asks 'How many more Nirbhayas?'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the many celebs who have reacted strongly to the Hathras rape incident. Here's what she has to say about the same.
10833 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas seeks justice for Hathras rape victimPriyanka Chopra Jonas seeks justice for Hathras rape victim; Asks 'How many more Nirbhayas?'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Hathras incident has created nationwide outrage and left everyone in deep shock. What’s more saddening is that the young victim has passed away. She has attacked and gang-raped by a group of men on 14th September 2020. The girl sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Numerous netizens, Bollywood celebs, and other noted personalities have condemned the horrific incident and asked strict punishment to be given to the accused men who have been nabbed by the cops.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also asked for justice of the Hathras rape victim in her Instagram post. She has penned a poem while talking about the entire matter. It reads this way, “The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop.” The actress further questions why the inhuman crime is happening frequently despite young girls and women crying. She also mentions in the poem that no one hears their screams.

Priyanka further writes, “Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years?” She ends the poem by seeking justice for the victim. Earlier, numerous other celebs from the entertainment industry have expressed their anger and condemned the horrific incident. Among those who have asked for justice are Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, and others.

Meanwhile, check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post on the incident below:

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases her memoir 'Unfinished' with a childhood photo and her Miss World 2000 win

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Latest Videos
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement