Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends best wishes to her 'birthday twin' Bhumi Pednekar: Hope you have an amazing year

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has penned a sweet note for Bhumi Pednekar on the latter's birthday and shared it on Instagram. Check it out.

Yesterday i.e. 19th July marked the birthday of two Bollywood beauties, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bhumi Pednekar. The two of them celebrated their respective quarantine birthdays with their loved ones and shared the glimpses on social media too. There is no doubt that both Priyanka and Bhumi hold a special place in the hearts of the Indian audience for all the obvious reasons. The two of them have won hearts with their stellar performances in many of their movies.

As we speak of this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sent birthday wishes to Bhumi on Instagram. The Quantico actress has shared a post on Instagram that reads, “My birthday twin… Hope you had a great birthday and have an amazing year. She has also shared a throwback picture with the Saand Ki Aankh actress in which both of them flash their beaming smiles. Priyanka looks stunning in the picture as she is wearing a yellow outfit. Bhumi looks no less in this regard as she is clad in a shimmery black outfit.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. She now has two movies lined up namely We Can Be Heroes and Netflix 4. Talking about Bhumi, the actress also has some interesting projects lined up one of which is Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She will also be seen in Durgavati.

