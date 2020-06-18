  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends heartfelt condolences to families of martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley

Priyanka wrote, "My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss."
The violent face-off at the border between India and the Chinese troop has resulted in a massacre and India has lost at least 20 of its soldiers. The news has indeed left everyone saddened and they have all been praying for the well being of the families of those martyred and also hoping that this stops soon. Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their solidarity and also pay their condolences.

Today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to send her prayers and wrote, "My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss." The actress also went on to pen down a mantra for peace with the hope that it prevails upon us and everything gets over soon thereby restoring things back to normal, or at least, close to normal.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tweet here:

Meanwhile, PeeCee has been active on social media as she keeps sharing updates about her day to day life from time to time. In fact, she recently shared a post on social media where she wished her mother on her birthday and also said how she missed her and that she wishes to be back with her soon and spend their mother-daughter day together.

