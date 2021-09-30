Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends ‘lots of love & a big hug’ to friend Toral Soni on her birthday; See PIC

Lately, Jonas has become quite the social media star. The actress is an avid social media user where she often shares glimpses of her life with netizens. Speaking of social media, Priyanka likes to keep her Instagram space very candid, fun, and full of pictures from her personal and professional lives. Her feed on the photo-sharing-application is generously sprinkled with pictures with her family and friends. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka took to Instagram to wish a friend on her birthday, and it is the sweetest picture ever!

A few moments back, the actress took to Instagram stories to wish her friend Toral Soni as she clocked another year. For the special occasion, Priyanka shared a sweet picture featuring her with her friend. In the picture, Toral can be seen hugging Priyanka from behind, as both the women smile brightly at the camera. While the birthday girl can be seen donning a black outfit, the Barfi actress is seen clad in a white romper. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote a birthday wish that read, “Happy Birthday, Toriiii! Always wish the best for you Lots of love and a big hug @toralsoni”.

Take a look:

At the work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series called Citadel, helmed by Russo brothers. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrection opposite Keanu Reeves. Priyanka also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

