Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends ‘lots of love & hugs’ to Bajirao Mastani co star Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to wish Deepika Padukone a very happy 25th birthday. Scroll down to see what she said.

Jonas recently took to Instagram to wish her Bajirao Mastani co-star a very happy birthday. The global actress shared a video of their song Pinga from the movie Bajiroa Mastani, which showcased the two beauties dancing in traditional Maharashtrian attire. Along with the video of them dancing, PeeCee wrote “Happy Birthday DP. Sending you lots of love and hugs” with a red emoji on her IG story.

For the unversed, the Bollywood actress who has created a niche for herself in the industry since her debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007 opposite Shahrukh Khan, turned 35 today and has been receiving warm wishes from her fellow friends, family and fraternity members.

Of course, was the first in line to wish his wife. The Band Baaja Baraat actor shared two images of Deepika, the first one of her as a child and the second one--of the duo together. For the first picture, Ranveer wrote “My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!!” and for the second picture he simply said: “Biwi No.1.”

Many others from the fraternity have taken time to wish Deepika Padukone, amongst the list are big names are those of Bahubali star Prabhas, who Deepika briefly spent new years with, and who have both appeared on Koffee with Karan with Padukone and many more.

Credits :Instagram

