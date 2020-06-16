  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends out birthday wishes to mother Madhu Chopra; Calls her an inspiration & strength

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you."
11584 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 02:26 am
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends out birthday wishes to mother Madhu Chopra; Calls her an inspiration & strength
A mother-daughter bond is special and while there is none that can replace that, on special days, we tend to miss our near and dear ones a little more than normal. Today, on the occasion of her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share a video compilation full of their photos together and relishing some old memories with a smile on her face.

The two of them are away from each other right now, and so PeeCee wrote a heartfelt post and also some kind words along with the video. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything. Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads."

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wish for her mother here:

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Lucy Hale: Who wore the Fendi striped dress better?

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, and it was a return to Bollywood of sorts for the actress. Up ahead, we will be seeing her in a Netflix film soon, and in fact, she was also in the country to shoot for the same.

Credits :Instagram

