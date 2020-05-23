Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends out birthday wishes to partner and manager, says 'We dream big together'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, 'Happiest birthday my dear Anj ...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved.'
Happiest birthday my dear Anj ...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved @anjula_acharia
