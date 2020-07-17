Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends virtual birthday hug to Katrina Kaif; Thanks her for being a kind & loving friend

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sent her birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif through the medium of a special Instagram post. Check it out.

has recently turned a year older and many of her fans, well-wishers, and loved ones have showered her with birthday wishes on social media. The Sooryavanshi actress has also given a glimpse of her mini birthday celebration on social media in which she could be seen happily blowing out the candles and cutting cakes. Katrina who happens to be an instrumental part of the Bollywood film industry also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country.

In the meantime, Katrina’s good friend Jonas has also sent her birthday wishes to the former on social media. The Quantico actress has shared a throwback picture of the two of them and has attached a sweet note that reads, “Happy birthday Katrina! Thanks for being such a kind and loving friend. Miss you tons! Sending you a big virtual bday hug.” Talking about the amazing picture that has been shared along with the post, the two ladies look simply gorgeous in it.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi in which she has been paired up opposite . The movie has been backed by Rohit Shetty. Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her last appearance was in the Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink. She is currently gearing up for some interesting projects one of which is the much-awaited flick Matrix 4. Another upcoming movie of the actress is We Can Be Heroes.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×