Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends a ‘virtual hug’ by posing with her German Shepherd Gino; PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to share a photo relaxing with her German Shepherd Gino. Take a look.

is a proud dog owner and the star tirelessly showers love on her pets on social media. The actress has made separate handles for all her dogs on the photo and video sharing platform. Although Priyanka is super busy with her work responsibilities, she takes time off to relax with her family. She often posts about her ‘me time’ or with her hubby Nick Jonas as the two play around with their adorable pets; Diana, Gino, and Panda.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to post the cutest snap of her chilling with her German Shepherd Gino. The photo showed the star wearing a beige shirt with her hair tied. She could be seen gently placing her hand on her dog's head as she embraced Gino in a hug. Along with the heartwarming picture, Priyanka wrote, “Sending a virtual hug.” She also added a sad face emoji and a heart emoji ahead of her message. Fans also poured their love for the beautiful snap of Priyanka and her dog as one user commented, “Too cute” briefly summarizing the perfect shot.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s photo:

Meanwhile, Priyanka announced the Oscar nominees this year along with her husband Nick and the actress made history by becoming the first Indian to do so. The actress is currently in the UK and working on her projects. The star recently opened her own restaurant in New York which was named Sona. She is also receiving compliments on her bestselling memoir Unfinished.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra and her dogs Gino & Diana are ‘Studio buddies’ to Nick Jonas as he works on his new tracks

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×