Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares family pic to wish brother Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a family picture to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra's rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya on her birthday.

Jonas took to her Instagram stories to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra's rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya on her birthday. PeeCee has shared a family picture which features herself with her hubby Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth along with his ladylove Neelam and Priyanka’s friend with her husband. While sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned it as, “Happy birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one! @neelamupadhyaya''. Priyanka’s brother has also penned a heartwarming post for his girlfriend Neelam.

Along with the special note, Siddharth has shared a series of throwback selfies with the birthday girl, Neelam. In the caption, he wrote, ''Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead.''

Check out their posts here:

In July, Neelam also shared a lovely note for Siddharth on his birthday. While sharing the post, she wrote, ''Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89 I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with Lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you. Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You’re a big blessing (and a big pain in the ass sometimes) #siddyday #birthdaybehavior #sneakypicturetaker ''.

For the uninitiated, Neelam Upadhyaya is an actress; she made her big screen debut in 2012 with a Telugu film titled Mr 7. Neelam has also starred in the Telugu film titled Action 3D and also featured in a few Tamil films like Om Shanthi Om and Unnodu Oru Naal.

