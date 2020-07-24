Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares footage of Miss India pageant, laughs at her dress, crown and luscious hair

Today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share footage of Miss India pageant as she celebrates 20 years in the entertainment industry. Take a look

Jonas was crowned Miss India in 2000 and as we speak, she has completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and in order to celebrate the momentary occasion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a footage on social media recalling and revisiting her days where it all started when she was crowned Miss India. Sharing the video, PeeCee wrote: “Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020…”

To begin with, in the video, Priyanka reminisces about the days where it all started from and when she was crowned Miss India. To begin with, Priyanka Chopra Jonas starts the video by saying, “I turn 20 in 2020. It all started when I won Femina Miss India pageant in 2000.” Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks to her fans while simultaneously watching the footage from the pageant, and we can also see a black-and-white video clip running at the bottom right end of the screen. Knowing PeeCee, as soon as the video starts, she is seen taking a jibe at herself as she jokes about her dress and questions the crown of thrones’ on her head and also, recalls her luscious hair and wondering where she lost it all.

Also, in the video, when Priyanka Chopra is seen giving the speech, the actress has fun copying her movements on stage. While trying to copy her pose and speech, Priyanka laughingly declares that she doesn’t even know how to do the pose and later, she happily declares that she won the pageant. Recalling the question and her reply that won her the crown, Priyanka repeats the questions: “If you were God in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the eternal sin? Adam, Eve or Satan?”, and PeeCee’s reply to this was, “I would punish Satan, the serpent because I believe that evil is instigated not created. Eve thought Satan was right. She believed him. Let us get a moral from this -- to decipher between good and bad without being biased.”

Check out the video here:

Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @feminamissindia pic.twitter.com/0Qmr1EMy23 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 23, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×