Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a glimpse of what does the afternoon time look like at the Chopra Jonas house

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared one of the most adorable photos on social media but it is not of her own. Check it out right here.

Right now is a good time to get creative amongst all the other things and while we do have a lot of time on our hands, something that is also good is to nap, more often than we can generally. And well, it looks like the current scenario at Jonas and Nick Jonas' house is quite a cute sight and one that we all would go aww over. As it turns out, their siesta times are just all things perfect with all the love from their furry friends.

Priyanka went on to share a cute photo of their dogs napping and well she also had a perfect caption to it. The actress went on to write, 'It’s siesta time at the Chopra Jonas house. #socialdistancing' and while she obviously is in awe just as much as we are, she also went on to promote a little message of social distancing with the photo. The actress has been sharing fun photos and updates on social media and this definitely tops them all.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post here:

Meanwhile, PeeCee has been doing her best to spread the necessary awareness regarding the lockdown, COVID 19, and more. The actress also took the Safe Hands Challenge, thereby promoting the idea of staying clean, staying safe, and of course, staying home. Priyanka has been constantly updating fans on what has she been up to and recently, she shared a fun photo of hers with husband Nick as she decked up and it definitely had our attention for all the right reasons.

