Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a happy selfie as she spends quality time with mother nature

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress us with her constant posts on social media. Meanwhile, she has now treated her fans with yet another new picture on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not need any introduction. The global icon is currently enjoying the best phase of her personal as well as professional career. The actress has made it big not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Recently, she revealed on social media about having completed the manuscript of her much-awaited memoir titled ‘Unfinished.’ Not only that but Piggy Chops has also given a glimpse of the book’s cover leaving her fans and loved ones excited about it.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in the US with the rest of her family members. However, she does not forget to treat the fans with her pictures. As we speak of this, Priyanka has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that deserves your attention. The actress is sitting at what appears to be some rocky terrain as she clicks a selfie. She is wearing an all-white outfit teamed up with a pair of black leather boots. She also wears a matching hat and a pair of rimmed sunglasses. The actress opts for braided hair and we bet she looks undeniably amazing!

Mother nature’s medicine.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. It also marked her return to Bollywood after a long hiatus. For now, the actress has some interesting projects lined up that include Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes. On the personal front, she is married to Nick Jonas and both of them are currently one of the most beloved couples of the showbiz industry.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

o wow new nose premiere

