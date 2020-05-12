Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a mask clad PHOTO as she steps out for the first time in 2 months
The Coronavirus crisis has adversely affected each and every part of the world leaving people with no other option but to remain inside their homes. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently in the United States is also under home quarantine along with her husband Nick Jonas and the rest of her family members. The Sky is Pink actress who has been frequently active on social media since the past few days is updating everyone with things related to her daily life.
As it has been advised by the concerned authorities not to step out of homes until necessary, everyone has been following the rules strictly. Priyanka has also been doing the same until recently when she stepped outdoors for the first time in two months. Yes, you heard that right! The Quantico actress has mentioned this in her recent tweet which also includes her latest picture in which she is seen wearing a mask while stepping outside. She is seen clad in a yellow outfit and as her tweet says, ‘eyes are never quiet’ which is quite evident from this picture of the actress.
Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months pic.twitter.com/kILgeOz8Ep
— PRIYANKA (priyankachopra) May 11, 2020
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. The biopic directed by Shonali Bose marked the comeback of PeeCee to Hindi movies after a long hiatus. The global icon is currently taking part in initiatives for helping those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
