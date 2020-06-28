  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an overwhelming post celebrating the pride month, Says 'I stand for love'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share a post about the Pride month and fans have dropped love to her in the comment section. Check out the post here.
June 28, 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been vocal about everything that must be spoken about when someone is in the power to speak and hence, the actress ensures that she uses her voice in the right direction and for a cause. June is the Pride month and as it comes to an end, PeeCee took to social media to share a post about it and it had a quote about everything that Love stands for while incorporating the Pride colours with the sentences.

Priyanka also went on to use the caption that said 'I stand for love. Happy #Pride" along with some colourful hearts and well, it sure has left the fans overwhelmed, to say the least. The Pride Month occurs in order to commemorate the Stonewall riots that happened back in 1969. During June, a lot of events take place in order to recognise the LGBT community and celebrate love, to say the least.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I stand for love. ⁣Happy #Pride!

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In fact, Priyanka had also raised her voice regarding the police brutality against a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu and went on to write, "Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."

