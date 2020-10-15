Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a pawfect PHOTO with her darling pet Diana; Calls it 'Fav co worker'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her along with her pet canine Diana.

Jonas, who was holidaying in Europe recently has shared a cute picture with her pooch Diana Chopra Jonas. The Barfi actress is extremely fond of her darling pet. She often shares pictures and videos of Diana on her Instagram handle as well as her pet’s social media handle. Yes, you heard it right; Diana has her own Instagram account too. Now, the global star has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her along with her pet canine Diana.

In the picture, both of them can be seen all cuddled-up. Priyanka could be seen clad in casuals while she held onto Diana close to her. The cute selfie gives us a glimpse of their bond and it will leave you in awe. While sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Fav co-worker @diariesofdiana” with a heart emoticon.

Take a look Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest post here:

Earlier, the actress had posted a photo on her pet dog Diana's Instagram page. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen taking a walk with her furball in the woods. In the caption, she wrote, “Mommy... enough with the wilderness. It’s pretty and all that but I need to get back to WiFi @priyankachopra.”

Soon after that, Priyanka shared another photo on her Instagram handle in which she was seen jumping with joy at the crossroad. She was seen in a white full-sleeved sweatshirt with blue jeans. She was also wearing a blue mask and black knee-length boots. In the caption, the actress wrote, “See you at the crossroads .”

Earlier, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Quantico actress had spoken about spending her lockdown with husband and singer Nick Jonas. The actress has been spending time with hubby Nick Jonas. On the work front, she was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. She will now be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be released on Netflix. Apart from this, Priyanka is also a part of The Russo Brothers’ series Citadel with Richard Madden. She also will be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wants to create more opportunities for brown people in Hollywood: We don't see enough of us

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×