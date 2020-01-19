Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a perfect picture with her team; Says 'Who run my world... girls'

In the year 2016, in the month of July around her birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had introduced her team #TeamPCIndia to her fans.

Jonas recently became the talk of the town when she announced about collaborating with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for a brand new series on her Instagram account. Priyanka wrote, "Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL."

Priyanka, who is quite active on social media shared an adorable picture with her team on her Instagram account. In the picture, we can see PeeCee is posing with her team of girls but we have two guys in the picture among the beauties. She wrote, "Who run my world... girls but we also believe in inclusion... hence the boy #TeamPCIndia." Priyanka is all smiles while posing for the camera with her amazing team. In the year 2016, in the month of July around her birthday, the desi girl had introduced her team to her fans. She wrote, "So this is #teamPcIndia in full form!!! Vineeta Chaandji Mrinaal Natasha Ashni Borker Ami Rohini Chanchal Anushree.. Missing @madhuchopra guess what we were imitating..? #birthdayMonth."

Have a look at Priyanka's post here:

On the work front, besides the Amazon series, Priyanka will be seen in Netflix' The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She was recently seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actress received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film.

